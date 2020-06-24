|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.14
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.37
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.10
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.09
|8.34
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.05
|8.25
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|2.97
|8.14
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.06
|8.51
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.07
|8.30
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.04
|8.23
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.08
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.84
|8.20
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.94
|8.20
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.12
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.36
|8.62
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.09 - 3.14
|8.35 - 8.41
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.08
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.05
|8.12
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.24
|8.42
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.00
|8.21
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.07
|8.26
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.11
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.90
|8.20
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspect charged in Bedford murder
- Dianna "Dianne" Harrison, 68, Bedford, Iowa
- Suspect charged in Adams County train accident
- Steven G. Bredensteiner, 72, of Rural Northboro, Iowa
- Red Oak man arrested on misdemeanor
- Mills County still dealing with coronavirus disaster
- Richard Warneke, 81, of Clarinda, Iowa
- Mary Lou (Bryte) Arnett, 61 of Omaha, NE
- New COVID-19 case in Page County
- Traffic stop nets 2 arrests in Adams County
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jun 24
-
Jun 24
-
Jun 24
-
Jun 25
-
Jun 25
-
Jun 25
-
Jun 26
-
Jun 26
-
Jun 26
-
Jun 26