LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.14 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.37
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.10 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.09 8.34
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.05 8.25
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  2.97 8.14
 Gavilon/Creston 3.06 8.51
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.07 8.30
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.04 8.23
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.08 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.84 8.20
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.94 8.20
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.12 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.36 8.62
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.09 - 3.14 8.35 - 8.41
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.08 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.05 8.12
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.24 8.42
 United Farmers/Red Oak 3.00 8.21
 United Farmers/Creston 3.07 8.26
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.11 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.90 8.20