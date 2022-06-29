LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.64 6.19 16.21 14.43 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.89 6.29 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.59 6.19 15.97 14.28 
Kansas City/Bartlett    
United Farmers Red Oak7.64 6.04 15.92 14.03 
United Farmers Creston 7.67 6.01 15.62 13.98 
United Farmers Essex 7.54 6.04 15.82 13.98
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.79 6.64 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.44 6.08 15.83 14.04 
Gavilon/Creston7.64 6.18 15.63 14.14 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.64 6.18 15.98 14.29 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.94 6.24 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.38 5.93 16.28 14.01 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.85 6.34 15.82 14.26 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.84 6.29 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.11 14.48 
Poet Energy, Corning7.74 6.29 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.646.20 15.71 14.08 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.77 5.99 15.72 14.06 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.49 6.12 15.84 14.10 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.