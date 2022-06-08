LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  8.006.83 17.13 15.28 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 8.07 6.93 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg    
Kansas City/Bartlett8.19 7.03 17.48 15.43 
United Farmers Red Oak7.78 6.68 16.83 14.93 
United Farmers Creston 7.83 6.65 16.53 14.88 
United Farmers Essex 7.56 6.68 16.73 14.88 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.89 6.98 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.64 6.66 17.15 14.93 
Gavilon/Creston7.89 6.81 16.58 15.03 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.90 6.81 17.15 15.18 
Green Plains Shenandoah8.00 6.88 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.32 6.57 17.06 14.92 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.94 6.89 16.84 15.13 
SIRE/Council Bluffs8.03 6.93 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 17.12 15.38 
Poet Energy, Corning7.80 6.93 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.69 6.84 16.73 14.98 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.67 6.63 16.63 14.96 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.75 6.76 16.75 14.98 

