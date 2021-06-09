LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.98 5.80 15.51 13.98 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.01 6.05 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.93 5.78 XXX13.88 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.16 5.92 15.63 14.23 
United Farmers Red Oak6.91 5.73 15.63 13.88 
United Farmers Creston 6.88 5.70 15.53 13.83 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.17 5.85 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.99 5.78 15.71 13.88 
Gavilon/Creston6.89 5.89 15.61 13.89 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.92 5.82 15.73 13.93 
Green Plains Essex6.91 5.70 15.72 13.68 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 6.91 5.55 15.52 13.68 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.08 5.87 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.80 5.60 15.75 13.97 
Cargill/Council Bluffs6.90 6.09 15.23 14.48 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.01 5.90 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.90-7.00 XXX 15.59-16.00 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.82 14.08 
Poet Energy, Corning7.01 5.70 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.01 5.95 15.62 13.93 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.64 5.59 15.21 13.76 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.92 5.79 15.61 13.85 

