|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.98
|5.80
|15.51
|13.98
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.01
|6.05
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.93
|5.78
|XXX
|13.88
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.16
|5.92
|15.63
|14.23
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.91
|5.73
|15.63
|13.88
|United Farmers Creston
|6.88
|5.70
|15.53
|13.83
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|7.17
|5.85
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.99
|5.78
|15.71
|13.88
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.89
|5.89
|15.61
|13.89
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.92
|5.82
|15.73
|13.93
|Green Plains Essex
|6.91
|5.70
|15.72
|13.68
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|6.91
|5.55
|15.52
|13.68
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.08
|5.87
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.80
|5.60
|15.75
|13.97
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|6.90
|6.09
|15.23
|14.48
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.01
|5.90
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.90-7.00
|XXX
|15.59-16.00
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.82
|14.08
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.01
|5.70
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.01
|5.95
|15.62
|13.93
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|6.64
|5.59
|15.21
|13.76
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|6.92
|5.79
|15.61
|13.85
Cash Grain Bids Wed. June 9, 2021
Morgan Martin
