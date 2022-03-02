LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.085.74 16.28 14.07 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.14 5.87 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.04 5.74 16.13 13.98 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.23 5.94 16.58 14.22 
United Farmers Red Oak6.90 5.69 16.18 13.83 
United Farmers Creston 6.87 5.66 15.93 13.78 
United Farmers Essex 6.88 5.69 16.13 13.78 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.10 5.74 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah    
Gavilon/Creston XXX   
Gavilon/Nebraska City XXX    
Green Plains Shenandoah7.00 XXX XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.80 5.47 16.08 13.74 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs    
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.00 5.79 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX   
Poet Energy, Corning6.91 5.74 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.00 5.75 16.13 13.82 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.89 5.54 16.03 13.81 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.87 5.67 16.03 13.73 

