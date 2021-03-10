Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 77F. Winds W at 25 to 40 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 34F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.