LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.23 14.08 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.17 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.19 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.36 14.19 
United Farmers Red Oak5.14 13.84 
United Farmers Creston 5.13 13.80 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.16 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.18 13.81 
Gavilon/Creston5.15 13.99 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.16 13.89 
Green Plains Essex5.1413.79
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.09 13.79 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.21 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.02 13.78 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.34 14.09 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.13 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.28-5.30 14.22-14.45 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.13 
Poet Energy, Corning5.18 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.15 13.79 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.92 13.59 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.10 13.76 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.