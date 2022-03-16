|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.97
|5.95
|16.21
|14.20
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.00
|6.05
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.79
|5.95
|15.96
|14.05
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.22
|6.15
|16.41
|14.30
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.82
|5.80
|15.86
|13.80
|United Farmers Creston
|6.77
|5.77
|15.61
|13.75
|United Farmers Essex
|6.75
|5.80
|15.81
|13.75
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.90
|5.93
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.86
|5.84
|15.80
|13.84
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.91
|XXX
|15.80
|13.94
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.91
|5.91
|16.00
|14.09
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.82
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.62
|5.64
|15.75
|13.82
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.08
|6.26
|15.98
|14.27
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.80
|6.00
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|16.21
|14.25
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.97
|5.98
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.72
|5.96
|15.81
|13.90
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|6.64
|5.75
|15.71
|13.88
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|6.63
|5.88
|15.66
|13.85
Cash Grain Bids Wed. March 16, 2022
Morgan Martin
