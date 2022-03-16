LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.97 5.95 16.21 14.20 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.00 6.05 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.79 5.95 15.96 14.05 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.22 6.15 16.41 14.30 
United Farmers Red Oak6.82 5.80 15.86 13.80 
United Farmers Creston 6.77 5.77 15.61 13.75 
United Farmers Essex 6.75 5.80 15.81 13.75 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.90 5.93 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.86 5.84 15.80 13.84 
Gavilon/Creston6.91 XXX 15.80 13.94 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.91 5.91 16.00 14.09 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.82 XXX XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.62 5.64 15.75 13.82 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.08 6.26 15.98 14.27 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.80 6.00 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.2114.25
Poet Energy, Corning6.97 5.98 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.72 5.96 15.81 13.90 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.64 5.75 15.71 13.88 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.63 5.88 15.66 13.85 

