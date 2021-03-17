LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.48 14.16 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.41 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.43 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.61 14.28 
United Farmers Red Oak5.39 13.93 
United Farmers Creston 5.38 13.88 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.39 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.41 13.88 
Gavilon/Creston5.41 14.11 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.39 13.98 
Green Plains Essex5.39 13.88 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.34 13.88 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.46 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.22 13.71 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.58 14.17 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.38 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.37-5.40 14.15-14.28 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.22 
Poet Energy, Corning5.48 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.38 13.86 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.16 13.67 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.34 13.89 

