|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.48
|14.16
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.41
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.43
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.61
|14.28
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.39
|13.93
|United Farmers Creston
|5.38
|13.88
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.39
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.41
|13.88
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.41
|14.11
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.39
|13.98
|Green Plains Essex
|5.39
|13.88
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|5.34
|13.88
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.46
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.22
|13.71
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|5.58
|14.17
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.38
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.37-5.40
|14.15-14.28
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|14.22
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.48
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.38
|13.86
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.16
|13.67
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|5.34
|13.89
Cash Grain Bids Wed. March 17, 2021
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Faith Hurst, 28, of Shenandoah, Iowa
- Sidney man arrested thanks to K9 Roby
- Iowa Senate passes bill expanding list of vehicles not needing front license plate
- Shenandoah man booked on Page County drug charges
- Clarinda man held on Mills, Cass County warrants
- Jim Wegman, 73, of College Springs, Iowa
- Presenting the 2020-21 KMAland Conference Boys Basketball Awards
- Early morning Page County wreck injures 1
- IHSAA announces football districts for 2021, 2022 seasons
- Spoiled Page County burglary leads to arrest
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 21
-
Mar 22