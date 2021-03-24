|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.44
|14.33
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.43
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.38
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.62
|14.43
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.38
|14.13
|United Farmers Creston
|5.38
|14.08
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.36
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.38
|14.07
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.43
|14.27
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.38
|14.17
|Green Plains Essex
|5.34
|14.03
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|5.29
|14.03
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.41
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.29
|13.95
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|5.53
|14.32
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.43
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.37-5.41
|14.15-14.28
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|14.37
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.41
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.35
|14.01
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.11
|13.82
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|5.29
|14.07
Cash Grain Bids Wed. March 24, 2021
Morgan Martin
