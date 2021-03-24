LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.44 14.33 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.43 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.38 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.62 14.43 
United Farmers Red Oak5.38 14.13 
United Farmers Creston 5.38 14.08 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.36 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.38 14.07 
Gavilon/Creston5.43 14.27 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.38 14.17
Green Plains Essex5.34 14.03 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.29 14.03 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.41 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.29 13.95 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.53 14.32 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.43 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.37-5.41 14.15-14.28 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.37 
Poet Energy, Corning5.41 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.35 14.01 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.11 13.82 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.29 14.07 

