LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.25 14.00 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.20 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.21 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.30 14.09 
United Farmers Red Oak5.16 13.76 
United Farmers Creston 5.15 13.66 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.15 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.20 13.77 
Gavilon/Creston5.17 13.95
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.18 13.82 
Green Plains Essex5.16 13.76 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.11 13.76 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.23 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.06 13.57 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.34 14.05 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.17 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.31-5.45 13.97-14.12 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.05 
Poet Energy, Corning5.17 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.20 13.75 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.93 13.55 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.12 13.76 

