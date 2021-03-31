LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.64 4.47 14.47 12.06 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.62 4.55 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.49 4.43 XXXXXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.79 4.73 14.62 12.36
United Farmers Red Oak5.52 4.36 14.17 11.86 
United Farmers Creston 5.52 4.38 14.12 11.86 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.244.09 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.49 4.48 14.17 11.91 
Gavilon/Creston5.54 5.60 14.32 11.86 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.52 4.48 14.25 

12.01 

Green Plains Essex5.45 4.38 14.07 11.81
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.40 4.23 14.07 11.76 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.52 4.58 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.18 3.95 13.43 11.22 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.64 4.77 14.36 12.56 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.64 4.54 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.25-5.32 XXX 13.61-13.76 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.46 12.16 
Poet Energy, Corning5.59 4.57 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.54 4.45 14.07 11.96 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.22 4.23 13.86 11.84
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.42 4.42 14.11 11.91 

