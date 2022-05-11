|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.98
|7.01
|16.12
|14.32
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|8.09
|7.11
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.81
|7.01
|15.87
|14.17
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|8.18
|7.21
|16.27
|14.42
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.79
|6.86
|15.67
|13.97
|United Farmers Creston
|7.74
|6.83
|15.57
|13.92
|United Farmers Essex
|7.67
|6.86
|15.59
|13.92
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|8.08
|7.11
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.59
|6.86
|15.57
|13.97
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.82
|6.96
|15.97
|14.02
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.84
|7.01
|15.92
|14.22
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.79
|7.06
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|7.60
|6.75
|15.76
|13.96
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.93
|6.94
|15.72
|14.18
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|8.06
|7.08
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|16.16
|14.42
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.96
|7.08
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.83
|7.02
|15.62
|14.02
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|7.66
|6.81
|15.62
|14.00
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|7.73
|6.94
|15.62
|14.02
Cash Grain Bids Wed. May 11,2022
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Villisca man booked for theft
- Red Oak man arrested on Page County warrants
- Car strikes Red Oak school bus
- Stolen vehicle reported in Red Oak
- Michelle (Shilhanek) Kirchert, 47, of Clarinda, Iowa
- Joe Shipley, 74, of Red Oak, Iowa
- Clarinda man arrested in Red Oak
- Colorado woman arrested in Red Oak
- Report: Southwest Iowa non-profit improperly bills Medicaid for certain services
- Glenwood man booked on drug charge
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
May 11
-
May 11
-
May 11
-
May 12
-
May 13
-
May 13
-
May 13
Anniversaries
-
May 12