LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.98 7.01 16.12 14.32 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 8.09 7.11 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.81 7.01 15.87 14.17 
Kansas City/Bartlett8.18 7.21 16.27 14.42 
United Farmers Red Oak7.79 6.86 15.67 13.97 
United Farmers Creston 7.74 6.83 15.57 13.92 
United Farmers Essex 7.67 6.86 15.5913.92 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig8.08 7.11 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.59 6.86 15.57 13.97 
Gavilon/Creston7.82 6.96 15.97 14.02 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.84 7.01 15.92 14.22 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.79 7.06 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.60 6.75 15.76 13.96 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.93 6.94 15.72 14.18 
SIRE/Council Bluffs8.06 7.08 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.16 14.42 
Poet Energy, Corning7.96 7.08 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.83 7.02 15.62 14.02 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.66 6.81 15.62 14.00 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.73 6.94 15.62 14.02 

