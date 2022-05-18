LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.967.05 16.73 14.59 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 8.07 7.15 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.77 7.05 16.43 14.45 
Kansas City/Bartlett8.11 7.25 16.83 14.69 
United Farmers Red Oak7.72 6.90 16.33 14.25 
United Farmers Creston 7.67 6.87 16.13 14.20 
United Farmers Essex 7.60 6.90 16.28 14.20 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig8.04 7.20 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.63 6.90 16.24 14.24 
Gavilon/Creston7.83 7.05 16.64 14.34 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.78 7.05 16.54 14.49 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.72 7.10 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.53 6.80 16.32 14.23 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs8.23 7.36 16.58 14.89 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.99 7.12 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.77 14.69 
Poet Energy, Corning7.89 7.12 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.76 7.06 16.18 14.29 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.64 6.85 16.23 14.28 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.69 6.98 16.28 14.30 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.