LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.97 6.88 16.68 14.73 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 8.02 6.98 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.82 6.88 16.61 14.58 
Kansas City/Bartlett8.12 7.08 17.00 14.88 
United Farmers Red Oak7.67 6.73 16.56 14.38 
United Farmers Creston 7.65 6.70 16.36 14.33 
United Farmers Essex 7.50 6.73 16.51 14.33 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.94 7.03 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.57 6.73 16.51 14.38 
Gavilon/Creston7.72 6.88 16.71 14.48 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.72 6.88 16.76 14.63 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.62 6.93 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.44 6.63 16.51 14.36 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.977.0016.73 14.81 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.89  6.98  XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.96 14.82 
Poet Energy, Corning7.80 6.95 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.67 6.89 16.36 14.43 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.64 6.68 16.11 14.41 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.60 6.81 16.53 14.43 

