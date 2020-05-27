LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.15 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.21
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.10 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.02 8.16
 Agriland FS /Clarinda

 3.00

 7.95
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  2.93 7.97
 Gavilon/Creston 2.96 8.33
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.00 8.04
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 2.91 7.97
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.06 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.78 7.98
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.91 7.98
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.11 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.28 8.53
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.01 - 3.15 8.17 - 8.22
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.06 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 2.97 7.93
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.08 8.30
 United Farmers/Red Oak 2.97 8.04
 United Farmers/Creston 3.08 8.04
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.01 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.86 7.98