|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.15
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.21
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.10
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.02
|8.16
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
3.00
|7.95
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|2.93
|7.97
|Gavilon/Creston
|2.96
|8.33
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.00
|8.04
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|2.91
|7.97
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.06
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.78
|7.98
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.91
|7.98
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.11
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.28
|8.53
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.01 - 3.15
|8.17 - 8.22
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.06
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|2.97
|7.93
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.08
|8.30
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|2.97
|8.04
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.08
|8.04
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.01
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.86
|7.98
