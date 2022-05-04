LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  8.04 7.01 16.45 14.46 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 8.14 7.11 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.86 7.01 16.21 14.32 
Kansas City/Bartlett8.24 7.21 16.60 14.56 
United Farmers Red Oak7.81 6.86 16.01 14.12 
United Farmers Creston 7.74 6.83 15.81 14.07 
United Farmers Essex 7.72 6.86 15.93 14.07 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig8.03 6.96 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.59 6.86 15.86 14.12 
Gavilon/CrestonXXX6.96 16.16 14.17 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.84 7.01 XXX 14.37 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.84 7.06 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.66 6.76 16.10 14.06 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs8.09 7.10 15.96 14.38 
SIRE/Council Bluffs8.11 7.08 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.40 14.56 
Poet Energy, Corning7.94 7.06 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.89 7.02 15.95 14.16 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.71 6.81 15.96 14.15 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.78 6.94 15.91 14.12 

