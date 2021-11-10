LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.67 12.17 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.53  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.41 11.87 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.89 12.32 
United Farmers Red Oak5.37 11.87 
United Farmers Creston 5.25 11.67 
United Farmers Essex 5.37 11.82 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.47 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.44 11.77 
Gavilon/Creston5.29 11.87 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.46 11.82 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.61 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.16 11.61 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.39 12.07 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.49 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.30-5.41 12.08-12.12 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 12.26 
Poet Energy, Corning5.29 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.41 11.67 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.23 11.55 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.36 11.82 

