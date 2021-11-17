LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.80 12.70 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.64  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.52 12.52 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.00 12.92 
United Farmers Red Oak5.42 12.47 
United Farmers Creston 5.36 12.32 
United Farmers Essex 5.42 12.42 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.65 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.50 12.37 
Gavilon/Creston5.40 12.42 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.52 12.42 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.67 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.35 12.37 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.56 12.46 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.53 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.55-5.60 12.47-12.56 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 12.87 
Poet Energy, Corning5.50 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.47 12.27 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.29 12.15 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.42 12.42 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.