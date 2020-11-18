LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.11 11.41 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 4.26 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.04 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett4.2911.56 
United Farmers Red Oak4.04
11.26 
United Farmers Creston 3.97 11.19 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig4.01 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah4.00 11.14 
Gavilon/Creston3.98 11.24 
Gavilon/Nebraska City4.05 11.24 
Green Plains Essex3.99 11.10 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 3.86 10.90 
Green Plains Shenandoah4.23 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda3.80 11.02 
Cargill/Council Bluffs4.13 11.48 
SIRE/Council Bluffs4.26 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs4.08-4.20 11.42-11.49 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 11.55 
Poet Energy, Corning4.11 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock4.16 11.31 
Craig Grain/Craig MO3.81 10.83 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene4.03 11.15 

