|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|4.11
|11.41
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|4.26
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|4.04
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|4.29
|11.56
|United Farmers Red Oak
|4.04
|11.26
|United Farmers Creston
|3.97
|11.19
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|4.01
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|4.00
|11.14
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.98
|11.24
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|4.05
|11.24
|Green Plains Essex
|3.99
|11.10
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|3.86
|10.90
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|4.23
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|3.80
|11.02
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|4.13
|11.48
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|4.26
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|4.08-4.20
|11.42-11.49
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|11.55
|Poet Energy, Corning
|4.11
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|4.16
|11.31
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|3.81
|10.83
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|4.03
|11.15
