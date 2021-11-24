|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.85
|12.48
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.80
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.57
|12.37
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.05
|12.76
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.47
|12.37
|United Farmers Creston
|5.41
|12.22
|United Farmers Essex
|5.47
|12.32
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.70
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.54
|12.26
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.44
|12.31
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.59
|12.36
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.72
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.39
|12.26
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|5.73
|12.68
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.70
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.65-5.80
|12.68-12.83
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|12.76
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.45
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.52
|12.16
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.34
|12.05
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|5.45
|12.32
Cash Grain Bids Wed. Nov. 24, 2021
Morgan Martin
