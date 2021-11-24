LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.85 12.48 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.80  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.57 12.37 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.05 12.76 
United Farmers Red Oak5.47 12.37 
United Farmers Creston 5.41 12.22 
United Farmers Essex 5.47 12.32 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.70 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.5412.26
Gavilon/Creston5.44 12.31 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.59 12.36 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.72 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.39 12.26 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.73 12.68 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.70 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.65-5.80 12.68-12.83 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 12.76 
Poet Energy, Corning5.45 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.52 12.16 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.34 12.05 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.45 12.32 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.