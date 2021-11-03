LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.6212.36 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.50  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.41 12.14 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.79 12.54 
United Farmers Red Oak5.34 11.99 
United Farmers Creston 5.3711.84 
United Farmers Essex 5.33 11.94 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.42 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.39 11.89 
Gavilon/Creston5.39 11.99 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.41 12.04 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.54 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.11 11.89 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.59 12.36 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.44 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.61 12.29 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 12.29 
Poet Energy, Corning5.39 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.39 11.94 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.18 11.82 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.36 11.84 

