|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.77
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|10.06
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.73
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.71
|10.02
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.42
|9.70
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.62
|9.93
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.67
|9.97
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.62
|9.89
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.62
|9.87
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.66
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.62
|9.86
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.47
|9.76
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.70
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.84
|10.17
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.63-3.712
|9.90-9.94
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.74
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.69
|10.01
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.62
|9.95
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.64
|9.89
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.64
|9.93
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.62
XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.50
|9.74
