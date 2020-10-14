LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs 3.77XXX
 Bunge/Council BluffsXXX10.06 
 SIRE Council Bluffs3.73XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs3.7110.02 
 Agriland FS /Clarinda3.429.70 
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph 3.629.93
 Gavilon/Creston3.679.97 
 Gavilon/Nebraska City3.629.89 
 Gavilon/Shenandoah3.629.87 
 Golden Triangle/Craig3.66XXX
 Green Plains/Essex3.629.86 
 Green Plains/Hopkins 3.479.76 
 Green Plains/Shenandoah3.70XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett3.8410.17 
 Omaha/Council Bluffs3.63-3.7129.90-9.94
 Poet Energy/Corning3.74XXX
 Scoular/Hancock3.6910.01 
 St. Joseph/Bartlett3.629.95 
 United Farmers/Red Oak3.649.89 
 United Farmers/Creston3.649.93 
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg3.62

XXX

 Craig Grain/Craig3.509.74 

