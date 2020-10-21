|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.98
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|10.31
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.92
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.92
|10.25
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.70
|9.97
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.81
|10.09
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.90
|10.14
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.81
|10.04
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.79
|10.00
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.74
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.79
|10.02
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.64
|9.82
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.87
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|4.02
|10.31
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.88-3.90
|10.17-10.23
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.92
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.89
|10.17
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.82
|10.16
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.81
|10.05
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.81
|10.12
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.79
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.67
|9.83
