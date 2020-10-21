LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs 3.98XXX
 Bunge/Council BluffsXXX10.31
 SIRE Council Bluffs3.92XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs3.9210.25 
 Agriland FS /Clarinda3.709.97 
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph 3.8110.09 
 Gavilon/Creston3.9010.14 
 Gavilon/Nebraska City3.8110.04 
 Gavilon/Shenandoah3.7910.00 
 Golden Triangle/Craig3.74XXX
 Green Plains/Essex3.7910.02 
 Green Plains/Hopkins 3.649.82 
 Green Plains/Shenandoah3.87XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett4.0210.31 
 Omaha/Council Bluffs3.88-3.90 10.17-10.23
 Poet Energy/Corning3.92XXX
 Scoular/Hancock3.8910.17 
 St. Joseph/Bartlett3.8210.16 
 United Farmers/Red Oak3.8110.05 
 United Farmers/Creston3.8110.12 
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg3.79XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig3.679.83 

