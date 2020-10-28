|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.91
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|10.19
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.87
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.86
|10.12
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.65
|9.97
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.73
|9.91
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.80
|10.09
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.72
|9.95
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.72
|9.87
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.72
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.72
|9.87
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.62
|9.67
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.87
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.76
|10.37
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|4.01-4.06
|10.34-10.41
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.83
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.81
|10.05
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.76
|10.12
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.72
|9.98
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.77
|9.98
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.70
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.55
|9.66
