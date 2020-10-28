LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs 3.91XXX
 Bunge/Council BluffsXXX10.19 
 SIRE Council Bluffs3.87XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs3.8610.12 
 Agriland FS /Clarinda3.65 9.97
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph 3.739.91 
 Gavilon/Creston3.8010.09 
 Gavilon/Nebraska City3.729.95 
 Gavilon/Shenandoah3.729.87 
 Golden Triangle/Craig3.72XXX
 Green Plains/Essex3.729.87 
 Green Plains/Hopkins 3.629.67 
 Green Plains/Shenandoah3.87XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett3.7610.37 
 Omaha/Council Bluffs4.01-4.0610.34-10.41
 Poet Energy/Corning3.83XXX
 Scoular/Hancock3.8110.05 
 St. Joseph/Bartlett3.7610.12 
 United Farmers/Red Oak3.729.98 
 United Farmers/Creston3.779.98
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg3.70XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig3.559.66 

