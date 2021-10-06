LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.97 5.38 12.12 12.36 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.50 5.44 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.00 5.23 11.92XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.17 5.54 12.3012.56 
United Farmers Red Oak5.04 5.19 11.97 12.16 
United Farmers Creston 5.02 5.19 11.82 12.11 
United Farmers Essex 5.02
5.19 11.92 12.11 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig4.87 5.27 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.05 XXX 11.93 XXX 
Gavilon/Creston5.085.22 11.88 12.07 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.05XXX11.97XXX 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.14 5.26 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.82XXX11.90 XXX 
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX XXX XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.27 5.42 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.42 XXX 12.25 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 12.17 XXX 
Poet Energy, Corning5.12 5.33 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.07 5.28 11.92 XXX 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.83 XXX 11.77 XXX 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.06 5.02 11.92 11.92 

