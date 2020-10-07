|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.69
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|9.99
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.67
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.63
|9.97
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.47
|9.85
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.54
|9.88
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.59
|9.93
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.54
|9.80
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.54
|9.80
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.45
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.49
|9.81
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.39
|9.76
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.62
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.74
|10.19
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
3.60-3.65
|9.90-9.94
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.74
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.62
|9.91
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.54
|9.96
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.54
|9.86
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.56
|9.81
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.54
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.36
|9.74
