LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs 3.69XXX
 Bunge/Council BluffsXXX9.99
 SIRE Council Bluffs3.67XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs3.639.97 
 Agriland FS /Clarinda3.479.85 
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph 3.549.88 
 Gavilon/Creston3.599.93 
 Gavilon/Nebraska City3.549.80 
 Gavilon/Shenandoah3.549.80
 Golden Triangle/Craig3.45XXX
 Green Plains/Essex3.499.81 
 Green Plains/Hopkins 3.399.76 
 Green Plains/Shenandoah3.62XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett3.7410.19 
 Omaha/Council Bluffs

3.60-3.65

9.90-9.94
 Poet Energy/Corning3.74XXX
 Scoular/Hancock3.629.91 
 St. Joseph/Bartlett3.549.96 
 United Farmers/Red Oak3.549.86
 United Farmers/Creston3.569.81
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg3.54XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig3.36 9.74

