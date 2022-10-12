LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.85 13.76 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs   XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg  
Kansas City/Bartlett7.33 14.16 
United Farmers Red Oak6.81 13.56 
United Farmers Creston 6.95 13.46 
United Farmers Essex 6.81 13.51 
Golden Triangle Craig6.73 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.78 13.51 
Gavilon/Creston6.83 13.56 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.98 13.66 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.08 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.63 13.61 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.81 13.49 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.07 13.84 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.07 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.91 
Poet Energy, Corning6.83 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.88 13.41 

