LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.74 13.51 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs n/a  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.79 13.35 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.64 13.30
United Farmers Creston 6.71 13.15 
United Farmers Essex 6.64 13.25 
Golden Triangle Craig6.59 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.69 13.27 
Gavilon/Creston6.69 13.22 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.89 13.42 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.14 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.34 13.19 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.65 13.23 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.94 13.58 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.00 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.64 
Poet Energy, Corning6.70 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.69 13.15 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.