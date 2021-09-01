LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.63 4.93 12.43 12.43 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.88 5.03 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.13 4.91 XXX12.23 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.43 5.08 XXX 12.58 
United Farmers Red Oak4.89 4.89 12.23 12.23 
United Farmers Creston 4.93 4.88 12.18 12.18 
United Farmers Essex 4.89 4.89 12.18 12.18 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.63 4.83 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.57 4.92 12.43 12.18 
Gavilon/Creston5.15 4.97 12.18 12.18 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.57 4.94 XXX 12.28 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.89 5.00 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / ClarindaXXX 4.84 XXX 12.35 
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX XXX XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.81 5.03 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.99 XXX 12.92 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 12.77 12.42 
Poet Energy, Corning5.23 5.05 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock4.96 4.96 12.23 12.23 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.13 4.68 12.2312.06
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.62 4.92 12.43 12.17 

