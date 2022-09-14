|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.02
|14.30
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.57
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.82
|14.20
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.42
|15.55
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.27
|14.65
|United Farmers Creston
|7.55
|14.25
|United Farmers Essex
|7.32
|14.55
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|7.32
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.32
|14.55
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.67
|14.65
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.22
|14.55
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.07
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.28
|13.91
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.58
|14.59
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.42
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|15.00
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.72
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.37
|13.85
Cash Grain Bids Wed. Sept. 14, 2022
Morgan Martin
