LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.02 14.30 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.57  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.82 14.20 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.42 15.55 
United Farmers Red Oak7.27 14.65 
United Farmers Creston 7.55 14.25 
United Farmers Essex 7.32 14.55 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.32 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.32 14.55 
Gavilon/Creston6.67 14.65 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.22 14.55 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.07 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.28 13.91 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.58 14.59 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.42 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 15.00 
Poet Energy, Corning6.72 XXX
Scoular/Hancock7.37 13.85 

