LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.33 5.03 12.59 12.59 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.99 5.14 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.39 5.02 XXX12.40 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.43 5.18 XXX 12.77 
United Farmers Red Oak5.69 5.03 12.70 12.40 
United Farmers Creston 5.56 5.04 12.35 12.35 
United Farmers Essex 5.59 5.03 12.70 12.35 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.48 4.93 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah    
Gavilon/Creston    
Gavilon/Nebraska City    
Green Plains Shenandoah5.44 5.11 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.84 XXX 12.35 XXX 
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX XXX XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.94 5.14 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.85 XXX 12.77 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX   
Poet Energy, Corning5.15 5.15 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.58 5.08 12.59 12.44 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.24 4.79 12.40 12.23 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.04 5.04 12.37 12.37 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.