LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs 3.52  XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX9.71 
 SIRE Council Bluffs3.58  XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs3.72 10.13 
 Agriland FS /Clarinda3.19 9.23 
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph 3.36 9.43 
 Gavilon/Creston3.37 9.45 
 Gavilon/Nebraska City3.40 9.45 
 Gavilon/Shenandoah3.34 9.37 
 Golden Triangle/Craig3.57  XXX
 Green Plains/Essex3.27 9.46 
 Green Plains/Hopkins 3.30 9.36 
 Green Plains/Shenandoah3.62  XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett3.67 9.73 
 Omaha/Council Bluffs3.36-3.589.41-9.56 
 Poet Energy/Corning3.47  XXX
 Scoular/Hancock3.42 9.36 
 St. Joseph/Bartlett3.34 9.64 
 United Farmers/Red Oak3.41 9.34 
 United Farmers/Creston3.529.36 
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg3.40  XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig3.25 9.37 

