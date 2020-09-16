|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.52
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|9.71
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.58
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.72
|10.13
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.19
|9.23
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.36
|9.43
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.37
|9.45
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.40
|9.45
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.34
|9.37
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.57
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.27
|9.46
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.30
|9.36
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.62
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.67
|9.73
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.36-3.58
|9.41-9.56
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.47
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.42
|9.36
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.34
|9.64
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.41
|9.34
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.52
|9.36
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.40
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.25
|9.37
