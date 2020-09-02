|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.47
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|9.22
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.40
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.49
|9.62
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.18
|8.75
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.24
|8.97
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.24
|8.92
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.27
|8.97
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.21
|8.87
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.23
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.14
|8.97
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.09
|8.87
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.49
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.54
|9.24
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.27 - 3.40
|8.99 - 9.14
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.35
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.32
|9.02
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.37
|9.04
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.20
|8.94
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.20
|8.87
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.27
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.12
|8.88
