LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.47 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 9.22
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.40 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.49 9.62
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.18 8.75
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  3.24 8.97
 Gavilon/Creston 3.24 8.92
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.27 8.97
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.21 8.87
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.23 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 3.14 8.97
 Green Plains/Hopkins  3.09 8.87
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.49 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.54 9.24
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.27 - 3.40 8.99 - 9.14
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.35 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.32 9.02
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.37 9.04
 United Farmers/Red Oak 3.20 8.94
 United Farmers/Creston 3.20 8.87
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.27 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 3.12 8.88

