LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.05 14.36 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs   XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.71 14.26 
Kansas City/Bartlett  
United Farmers Red Oak7.11 14.41 
United Farmers Creston 7.39 14.21 
United Farmers Essex 7.01 14.31 
Golden Triangle Craig6.85 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.9114.16
Gavilon/Creston6.71 14.31 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.21 14.61 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.11 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.31 13.97 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.81 14.11 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs  
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.21 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.76 
Poet Energy, Corning6.71 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.85 13.91 

