LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs 

3.65

 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX

9.69

 SIRE Council Bluffs

3.57

 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs

3.68

10.14
 Agriland FS /Clarinda

3.20

9.41
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph 3.349.47 
 Gavilon/Creston3.349.48 
 Gavilon/Nebraska City3.349.41 
 Gavilon/Shenandoah3.31 9.38 
 Golden Triangle/Craig

3.58

 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex3.249.49
 Green Plains/Hopkins 3.279.39
 Green Plains/Shenandoah3.59 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett3.589.79
 Omaha/Council Bluffs3.53-3.649.69-9.74
 Poet Energy/Corning3.38 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock3.419.47
 St. Joseph/Bartlett

3.30

9.57 
 United Farmers/Red Oak3.389.47
 United Farmers/Creston

3.49 

9.40
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg

3.34

 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig3.229.41

