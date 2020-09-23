|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
3.65
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
9.69
|SIRE Council Bluffs
3.57
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
3.68
|10.14
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
3.20
|9.41
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.34
|9.47
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.34
|9.48
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.34
|9.41
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.31
|9.38
|Golden Triangle/Craig
3.58
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.24
|9.49
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.27
|9.39
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.59
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.58
|9.79
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.53-3.64
|9.69-9.74
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.38
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.41
|9.47
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
3.30
|9.57
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.38
|9.47
|United Farmers/Creston
3.49
|9.40
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
3.34
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.22
|9.41
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Week 4 -- Friday Night Football LIVE Scoreboard
- 2 Page County teens hurt in ATV crash
- Coronavirus cases grip Fremont-Mills
- Red Oak woman arrested on drug charges
- Iowa DCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Council Bluffs
- Omaha man wanted for manslaughter in James Scurlock death commits suicide in Oregon
- Gail Conte, 65, Yorktown, Iowa
- Essex man arrested for disorderly conduct
- Red Oak man arrested on warrant
- Coin man charged with drug possession, failure to appear
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25