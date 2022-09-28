LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.90 13.84 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 

7.11 

 XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.66 13.74 
Kansas City/Bartlett  
United Farmers Red Oak6.61 13.74 
United Farmers Creston 6.89 13.54 
United Farmers Essex 6.56 13.69 
Golden Triangle Craig6.60 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.76 13.64 
Gavilon/Creston6.56 13.74 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.86 13.84 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.06 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.16 13.44 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.48 13.59 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.11 13.91 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.06 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.08 
Poet Energy, Corning6.56 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.55 13.54 

