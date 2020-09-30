|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.74
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|9.73
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.66
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.60
|9.76
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.14
|9.11
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.44
|9.58
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.44
|9.57
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.44
|9.55
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.41
|9.57
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.64
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.34
|9.58
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.37
|9.48
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.69
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.74
|9.92
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.45-3.59
|9.43
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.59
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.52
|9.58
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.41
|9.67
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.44
|9.59
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.54
|9.54
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.44
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.26
|9.47
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Clarinda man killed after vehicle hit by train in NW Missouri
- Fiery fatal accident in Montgomery County
- Week 5 -- Friday Night Football LIVE Scoreboard
- USDA: La Nina is here
- George Marsh, 64, of Clarinda, Iowa
- Council Bluffs shooting suspect nabbed following pursuit
- Marvin Runyan, 68, of Clarinda, Iowa
- Troy Landess, 52, of Clarinda, Iowa
- Omaha woman dies in Council Bluffs wreck
- Creston man killed in head-on collision
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 3