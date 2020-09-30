LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs 3.74 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX9.73
 SIRE Council Bluffs3.66 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs3.609.76
 Agriland FS /Clarinda3.149.11
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph 3.449.58
 Gavilon/Creston3.449.57
 Gavilon/Nebraska City3.449.55
 Gavilon/Shenandoah3.419.57
 Golden Triangle/Craig3.64XXX
 Green Plains/Essex3.349.58
 Green Plains/Hopkins 3.379.48
 Green Plains/Shenandoah3.69XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett3.749.92
 Omaha/Council Bluffs3.45-3.599.43
 Poet Energy/Corning3.59XXX
 Scoular/Hancock3.529.58
 St. Joseph/Bartlett3.419.67
 United Farmers/Red Oak3.449.59
 United Farmers/Creston3.549.54 
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg3.44XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig3.269.47

