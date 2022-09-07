LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.71 13.58 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.46  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.71 13.49 
Kansas City/Bartlett  
United Farmers Red Oak7.41 14.14 
United Farmers Creston 7.44 13.99 
United Farmers Essex 7.31 14.04 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.16 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.20 14.01 
Gavilon/Creston6.55 14.11 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.20 13.81 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.71 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.11 13.07 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.51 14.04 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.41 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.48 
Poet Energy, Corning7.26 XXX
Scoular/Hancock7.26 13.13 

