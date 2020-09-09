|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.48
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|9.43
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.47
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.50
|N/A
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.20
|9.04
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.25
|9.13
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.25
|9.14
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.28
|9.14
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.22
|9.04
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.35
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.15
|9.13
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.18
|9.03
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.50
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.55
|9.41
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.29 - 3.47
|9.21 - 9.38
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.36
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.33
|9.19
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.38
|9.24
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.24
|9.11
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.22
|9.04
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.28
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.13
|9.05
