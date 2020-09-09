LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.48 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 9.43
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.47 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.50 N/A
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.20 9.04
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  3.25 9.13
 Gavilon/Creston 3.25 9.14
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.28 9.14
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.22 9.04
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.35 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 3.15 9.13
 Green Plains/Hopkins  3.18 9.03
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.50 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.55 9.41
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.29 - 3.47 9.21 - 9.38
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.36 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.33 9.19
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.38 9.24
 United Farmers/Red Oak 3.24 9.11
 United Farmers/Creston 3.22 9.04
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.28 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 3.13 9.05

