LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.99 4.82 14.35 12.19 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.97 4.96 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.86 4.76 XXX12.04 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.09 4.91 14.45 12.34 
United Farmers Red Oak5.84 4.69 14.00 11.99 
United Farmers Creston 5.82 4.71 13.95 11.94 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.65 4.61 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.82 4.82 14.05 11.98 
Gavilon/Creston5.87 4.82 14.15 11.97 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.84 4.82 14.10 12.08 
Green Plains Essex5.79 4.71 13.98 11.89 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.69 4.56 13.80 11.84 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.86 4.88 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.684.6813.6812.00
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.94  5.11  14.10  12.64  
SIRE/Council Bluffs

5.97 

4.88 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.78-5.83 13.89-14.09 XXX XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.30 12.24 
Poet Energy, Corning5.97 4.79 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock

5.89

4.81 

13.85

12.04 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.62 4.63 13.70 11.91 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.76 4.77 13.95 12.01 

