|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.30
|5.05
|15.35
|12.65
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.29
|5.14
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.18
|5.05
|XXX
|12.50
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.41
|5.17
|15.37
|12.90
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.17
|5.00
|15.02
|12.45
|United Farmers Creston
|6.14
|4.97
|14.97
|12.40
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.16
|4.94
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.18
|5.05
|15.03
|12.46
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.22
|5.05
|15.18
|12.48
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.15
|5.05
|15.08
|12.56
|Green Plains Essex
|6.11
|4.97
|14.97
|12.35
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|6.01
|4.82
|15.02
|12.30
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.19
|5.14
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.90
|4.79
|14.53
|12.30
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|6.25
|5.36
|14.97
|13.10
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.29
|5.14
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.04-6.09
|XXX
|14.72-15.02
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.27
|12.70
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.22
|5.06
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
6.21
|5.06
14.71
|12.50
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.94
|4.89
|14.57
|12.37
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|6.08
|5.02
|14.84
|12.47
Cash Grain Bids Wednes. April 21, 2021
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Page County motorcycle chase ends in arrest
- Council Bluffs woman sentenced for meth distribution
- Montgomery County head-on wreck injures 2
- Essex man arrested for 2nd OWI
- 3 sentenced in western Iowa meth trafficking case
- Shenandoah Police arrest man for driving while barred
- Carl W. Boylan, 70 of Shenandoah, Iowa
- 2 arrested on drug charge in Montgomery County
- Brantner joins Shenandoah mayor's race
- Red Oak FFA finances under investigation
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 22
-
Apr 24
-
Apr 24
-
Apr 25
-
Apr 26
-
Apr 27