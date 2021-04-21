LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.30 5.05 15.35 12.65 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.29 5.14 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.18 5.05 XXX12.50 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.41 5.17 15.37 12.90 
United Farmers Red Oak6.17 5.00 15.02 12.45 
United Farmers Creston 6.14 4.97 14.97 12.40 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.16 4.94 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.18 5.05 15.03 12.46 
Gavilon/Creston6.22 5.05 15.18 12.48 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.15 5.05 15.0812.56
Green Plains Essex6.11 4.97 14.97 12.35 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 6.01 4.82 15.02 12.30 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.19 5.14 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.90 4.79 14.53 12.30 
Cargill/Council Bluffs6.25 5.36 14.97 13.10 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.29 5.14 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.04-6.09 XXX 14.72-15.02 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.27 12.70 
Poet Energy, Corning6.22 5.06 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock

6.21

5.06 

14.71

12.50 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.94 4.89 14.57 12.37 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.08 5.02 14.84 12.47 

