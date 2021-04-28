LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.645.17 15.64 12.83 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.69 5.32 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.585.15 XXX12.68 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.795.27 15.59 13.08 
United Farmers Red Oak6.52 5.10 15.4412.63 
United Farmers Creston 6.55 5.07 15.34 12.58 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.57 5.06 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.48 5.17 15.38 12.61 
Gavilon/Creston6.55 5.17 15.53 12.60 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.52 5.17 15.5312.66 
Green Plains Essex6.44 5.07 15.58 12.53 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 6.61 4.92 15.63 12.48 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.56 5.24 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.36 4.94 15.00 12.52 
Cargill/Council Bluffs6.44 5.46 15.57 13.28 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.805.25 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.72-6.79 XXX 15.54-16.04 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.68 12.88 
Poet Energy, Corning6.60 5.16 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.595.16 15.3912.68 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.14 4.99 15.18 12.55 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.47 5.12 15.30 12.65 

