LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.34 5.29 13.55 13.00 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.38 5.54 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.16 5.27 XXX12.80 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.41 5.44 XXX 13.15 
United Farmers Red Oak6.26 5.25 13.60 12.85 
United Farmers Creston 6.18 5.24 13.40 12.80 
United Farmers Essex 6.16 5.25 13.60 12.80 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.26 5.19 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.16 5.29 13.60 12.80 
Gavilon/Creston6.26 5.2913.55 12.80 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.21 5.31 13.25 12.85 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.31 5.36 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.98 5.06 13.37 12.87 
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX XXX XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.38 5.39 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.19-6.31 XXX 13.36-13.91 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 13.75 13.05 
Poet Energy, Corning6.31 5.41 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.29 5.32 13.65 12.85 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.01 5.06 13.40 12.68 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.21 5.28 13.56 12.80 

