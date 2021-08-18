LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.195.35 13.33 13.13 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.22 5.45 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.07 5.33 XXX12.93 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.97 5.50 XXX 13.28 
United Farmers Red Oak6.17 5.31 13.38 12.98 
United Farmers Creston 6.14 5.30 13.23 12.93 
United Farmers Essex 6.17 5.31 13.38 12.93 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.27 5.25 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.16 5.33 13.43 12.93 
Gavilon/Creston6.16 5.3813.23 12.93 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.16 5.35 13.23 12.98 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.37 5.42 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.03 5.14 13.42 13.02 
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX XXX XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.34 5.45 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.18 XXX 13.71 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 13.53 13.18 
Poet Energy, Corning6.10 5.47 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.17 5.38 13.58 12.98 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.92 5.12 13.03 12.81 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.20 5.34 13.39 12.93 

