LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.01 5.22 13.08 12.93 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.31 5.32 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.76 5.20 XXX12.73 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.16 5.37 XXX 13.13 
United Farmers Red Oak5.91 5.18 13.08 12.78 
United Farmers Creston 5.88 5.17 12.93 12.73 
United Farmers Essex 5.91 5.18 13.08 12.73 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.11 5.12 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.06 5.21 13.02 12.72 
Gavilon/Creston5.51 5.26 12.82 12.72 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.96 5.23 13.02 12.82 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.21 5.29 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.88 4.93 13.09 12.69 
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX XXX XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.21 5.32 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.19 XXX 13.31 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 13.32 12.97 
Poet Energy, Corning5.56 5.34 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.06 5.25 13.18 12.78 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.81 4.99 12.83 12.61 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.06 5.21 12.98 12.72 

