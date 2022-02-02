LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.15 15.25 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.20  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.08 15.05 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.27 15.53 
United Farmers Red Oak6.03 15.05 
United Farmers Creston 5.97 14.85 
United Farmers Essex 5.99 15.00 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.12 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.03 15.11 
Gavilon/Creston5.95 14.90 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.10 15.12 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.12 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.92 15.13 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs6.28 15.01 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.11 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.31 15.13 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 15.30 
Poet Energy, Corning5.97 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.08 15.05 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.91 14.95 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.92 14.95 

