LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.97 13.99 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.01  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.86 13.79 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.11 14.19 
United Farmers Red Oak5.81 13.59 
United Farmers Creston 5.79 13.44 
United Farmers Essex 5.77 13.54 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.99 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.75 13.69 
Gavilon/Creston5.79 13.59 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.86 13.74 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.85 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.69 13.74 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs6.01 13.72 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.97 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.01-6.0313.11-13.81
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.94 
Poet Energy, Corning5.71 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.86 13.69 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.61 13.44 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.75 13.54 

