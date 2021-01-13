LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.04 13.76 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.11 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.08 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.16 13.86 
United Farmers Red Oak4.99 13.61 
United Farmers Creston 4.98 13.51 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.04 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.08 13.56 
Gavilon/Creston4.9913.66
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.06 13.66 
Green Plains Essex5.00 13.60 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 4.85 13.50 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.08 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarindan/a n/a 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.24 14.06 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.09 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs4.97-5.05  13.92-13.98 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.86 
Poet Energy, Corning5.06 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.07 13.61 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.75 13.39 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene4.96 13.61 

