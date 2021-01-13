Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low near 35F. WSW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low near 35F. WSW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.