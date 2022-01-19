|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.08
|13.91
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.13
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.01
|13.71
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.20
|14.11
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.94
|13.51
|United Farmers Creston
|5.91
|13.36
|United Farmers Essex
|5.89
|13.46
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.10
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.88
|13.61
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.86
|13.51
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.99
|13.66
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.97
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.80
|13.71
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|5.99
|13.43
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.06
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.98-6.01
|13.42-13.56
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|13.86
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.80
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.97
|13.61
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.73
|13.36
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|5.87
|13.46
Cash Grain Bids Wednes. Jan. 19, 2022
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Vana Marie Redd, 12, Red Oak, Iowa
- Fremont County pursuit leads to 2 arrests
- Blanchard woman arrested on Montgomery County charge
- Bedford man arrested for domestic assault
- Lori Graenser, 58, of Clarinda, Iowa
- Motorcyclist killed in Adair County crash
- 1 arrested for domestic assault in Shenandoah
- Red Oak man arrested for domestic assault
- Clearfield woman charged with serious assault
- Fire sweeps through Villisca residence
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jan 19
-
Jan 19
-
Jan 19
-
Jan 19
-
Jan 20
-
Jan 20
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 21