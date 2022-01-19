LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.08 13.91 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.13  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.01 13.71 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.20 14.11 
United Farmers Red Oak5.94 13.51 
United Farmers Creston 5.91 13.36 
United Farmers Essex 5.89 13.46
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.10 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.88 13.61 
Gavilon/Creston5.86 13.51 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.99 13.66 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.97 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.80 13.71 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.99 13.43 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.06 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.98-6.01 13.42-13.56 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.86 
Poet Energy, Corning5.80 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.97 13.61 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.73 13.36 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.87 13.46 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.