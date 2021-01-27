LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.13 13.49 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.26 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.14 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.19 13.58 
United Farmers Red Oak5.09 13.30 
United Farmers Creston 5.11 13.20 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.02 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.09 13.29 
Gavilon/Creston5.07 13.34 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.11 13.34 
Green Plains Essex5.05 13.29 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 4.94 13.19 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.15 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.91 13.12 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.34 13.74 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.17 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.07-5.17 13.40-13.50 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.54 
Poet Energy, Corning5.16 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.17 13.35 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.84 13.08 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.02 13.29 

